Putri Ariani wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges — one in particular — as her audition was shown on Tuesday’s show.

The blind 17-year-old singer from Indonesia told judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara that her dream was to become a famous singer like Whitney Houston, win a Grammy Award and hopefully attend Juilliard in New York City.

“I hope that I can win ‘America’s Got Talent’ so I can reach my dream,” Ariani told the judges.

Cowell loved the original song performance so much, he asked her to sing a second song at the piano.

After Ariani obliged and sang a stunning version of “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” without any hesitation, Mandel told her: “A lot of people don’t believe in angels and I think one just landed on our stage,” calling her a “superstar,” as Klum praised her for sounding “so beautiful.”

Cowell commented on Ariani’s “glow” about her, saying of her dreams of attending Juilliard: “I don’t know whether this is gonna make a difference or not, however…,” before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Cowell gushed, “You are, I think, one of the best singers we’ve ever had on our show,” as the teen thanked him for making her dreams come true.