Kim Cattrall is reflecting on losing her brother.

In early 2018, the Canadian actress’ brother Chris died by suicide at age 55, and in a new interview with The Sunday Times, she opened up about the tragic ordeal.

Chris went missing from his home in Alberta on January 30, 2018, and his body was found five days later.

Saying that her brother’s death was “out of the natural order,” Cattrall added, “This wasn’t supposed to happen. It was sudden and unexpected. You remember where you were, what happened, what was said. It is all so accessible, all the time, a weight that is always with you and never leaves.

“That was just an extraordinary few days,” she continued. “Everything in you is on high alert because he can be saved. And in my family that was one of the roles you [I] take on.”

Cattrall also shared that through her brother’s struggles, she was often expected to be the one to come to the rescue.

“I’m the one that went into the world. So it was my role,” she explained. “But I am slowly retiring from that. I’ve done a lot of work where I don’t want to assume that I can fix people. They have to want to fix themselves, and me caring, living and fretting about them doesn’t solve it. They have to want to change.”

Discussing her brother’s alcoholism, Cattrall recalled, “A friend of mine, who’s a big advocate of AA, which my brother never went to, said alcohol is a mistress that gets you alone and then kills you. It was startling to hear that with such a bare-bones clarity. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Finally, she added, “I’m just glad my father wasn’t alive to experience it. As tough as he was, I don’t think he could have taken it.”