Martha Stewart is on a mission to put a stop to Americans working from home.

In a recent interview with Footwear News, the celebrity cook got candid about how she believes the hybrid work model will eventually lead the U.S. “down the drain.”

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” Stewart said before comparing the production level of the U.S. to that of France.

“[France is] not a very thriving country,” she said, calling their August shut down for summer holiday “stupid.”

“Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?” the 81-year-old posed.

Stewart added that she’s on a “rampage” to get people back into office, working in person full-time.

Last month, the TV personality shared that “there’s no relaxing really going on” in her life, noting that she doesn’t like to take time off.

While speaking to Footwear News, Stewart reiterated her remarks saying: “I haven’t stopped at all.”

“You should see my calendar. It’s horrific.”

Aside from her upcoming 100th book and filming her Roku Channel cooking show, “Martha Cooks”, Stewart has her own immersive retail experience on Amazon called “The World of Martha”, her CBD business, a restaurant in Las Vegas called The Bedford, her own podcast, plus brand partnerships like “Martha’s Lighter Chard” — her second wine collaboration with 19 Crimes.