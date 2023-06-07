Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 25 years of “Sex and the City” with a special post this week.

The actress — who starred as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit show, which ran from 1998-2004 — took to Instagram to share a snap of her character’s beloved gold name necklace.

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ,” Parker captioned the photo, as well as sharing a ’90s ad for the show on her Instagram Story.

Parker starred alongside Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes in the much-loved show.

A synopsis read, “Four female New Yorkers gossip about their sex lives (or lack thereof) and find new ways to deal with being a woman in the late 1990s.”

There’s also been two movies released; the first in 2008 and the second in 2010.

Those were followed by a “SATC” spinoff series “And Just Like That…” The show has been hitting headlines ahead of the season 2 premiere this month, after it was confirmed that Cattrall would be making a cameo despite not starring in the first season amid an ongoing rift with Parker.