The trailer for the long-awaited “The Expendables 4” has arrived.

The clip sees Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone reunite as the team of elite mercenaries after nearly a decade since the last franchise blockbuster hit screens in 2014.

The look-ahead includes a steamy fight scene between Couture’s Toll Road and newcomer Megan Fox’s Gina before Stallone’s Barney Ross seeks Road’s help with “a situation.”

READ MORE: ‘The Expendables 4’ Is Officially A Go With Megan Fox And 50 Cent Joining The Cast

The latest instalment sees The Expendables on a mission to recover stolen nuclear missiles taken by terrorists.

“If these babies go off, it’ll be World War III,” Ross says.

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross in “The Expendables 4”. — Courtesy of Lionsgate

In the upcoming action flick, a new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fuelled adventure including Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

“Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table,” reads the official synopsis. “But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone Says If He Could Redo His Career, He’d Stay Home And Do Reality TV Instead: ‘I’d Change It All’

50 Cent in “The Expendables 4”. — Courtesy of Lionsgate

Megan Fox as Gina, Andy Garcia as Marsh and Jacob Scipio as Galan in “The Expendables 4”. — Photo: Yana Blajeva

Another synopsis teased a “conspiracy will ignite a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States,” as per Digital Spy.

Furthermore, the fourth movie’s poster, unveiled on Monday, teases: “They’ll die when they’re dead.”

“The Expendables 4” — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

While chatting about the casting, Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein said: “[We] couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise.

“To keep it fresh and fun, we’ve added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.”

Dolph Lundgren as Gunnar Jensen, Randy Couture as Toll Road, 50 Cent, Levy Tran, and Jacob Scipio as Galan in “The Expendables 4”. — Courtesy of Lionsgate

Iko Uwais in “The Expendables 4”. — Courtesy of Lionsgate

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas in “The Expendables 4”. — Courtesy of Lionsgate

READ MORE: Jason Statham Jokes About ‘Abandonment’ As Sylvester Stallone Hands Off The ‘Expendables’ Franchise

“The Expendables 4”, directed by Scott Waugh, will see Stallone take his final bow as Barney after portraying the leader for over 10 years since the first instalment premiered back in 2010.

In a previously released on-set video, the 76-year-old actor said: “It’s time to be moving on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it but it’s always bittersweet…When something you’ve been so attached to, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands.”

“The Expendables 4” hits theatres on September 22.