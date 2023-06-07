Chris Hemsworth has mortality on his mind.

Speaking with British GQ, the “Thor” star opens up about how he was affected by Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Planning On Taking On Many More Acting Roles After Receiving Health Warning, Source Says

In December, Renner was run over by a snow plow while coming to the aid of his nephew, sustaining dozens of broken bones and sending him to the ICU for two weeks.

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” Hemsworth said of learning about the accident. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of, ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’”

He added, “We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Attempts First Jog Since Horrific Snow Plow Accident: ‘Pain Is Progress’

Opening up more generally about aging and mortality, Hemsworth admitted, “I don’t think I wanna turn 40. I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway’.”

The 39-year-old explained, “It is a lot of time. If I get there! The reality of ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”