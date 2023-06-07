Shannen Doherty shared a health update with fans this week amid her stage 4 breast cancer battle.

The actress — who revealed the diagnosis in 2020, three years after sharing that her first bout of cancer had gone into remission — took to Instagram to post a video of herself receiving radiation therapy.

She wrote, “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear… The turmoil… the timing of it all… This is what cancer can look like,” she added.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star — who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 — shared a video of herself getting fitted for the mask earlier this week.