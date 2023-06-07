Rising Indigenous artist Boogey the Beat is taking over Spotify’s Indigenous Playlist for the entire month of June.

In honour of Indigenous History Month, Spotify is amplifying the voices of Canadian Indigenous artists on the rise across the country. In order to do so, the music streamer has given Boogey the opportunity to guest curate the playlist, which shines a light on Indigenous storytelling and cultural awareness.

Along with the Winnipeg Anishinaabe DJ and producer’s song selections, the playlist is accompanied by videos explaining his picks. His songs “Run For Cover”, “Tapwe” and “Higher” also appear on the list for new listeners to discover.

Boogey “had a lot of fun putting this playlist together,” noting that he’s “super happy to share these songs.”

“Just reminiscing about old songs and stuff I haven’t heard in awhile,” he elaborated. “I also tried to pay homage to Indigenous artists who came before me who paved the way for people like myself. So I had to include Buffy Sainte-Marie one of the greatest of all time, Redbone one of the greatest bands of all time, let alone Indigenous band.

“When it comes to newer and more recent Indigenous talent, I am definitely listening to people like Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Ila Barker, Aysanabee, Handsome Tiger, I mean the list could go on for real,” he continued. “When I listen to these artists it really pushes me to be a better music maker and a better songwriter and a better creator.”

Fans can also catch Boogey, whose real name is Les Boulanger, on a billboard in Toronto’s iconic Yonge-Dundas square on June 9. Last month, he appeared on a billboard in honour of his recently released album Cousins.

The up-and-coming musician — a longtime lover of hip-hop and rap — has previously worked with the likes of The Halluci Nation (formerly a Tribe Called Red) and Sebastian Gaskin.

Listen to Boogey the Beat takeover Spotify’s Indigenous Playlist below.