“Wednesday” broke streaming records around the world when it was released at the end of last year, so it’s no surprise Jenna Ortega has a fair few strange fan stories to tell.

Ortega chatted to The Hollywood Reporter alongside numerous other actresses as part of the publication’s annual Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable.

She said when talking about fans approaching her, “‘Wednesday’ has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least agewise, so it’s older people and younger people.

“But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that. I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ortega added of the iconic role, “When I first started acting, I was only allowed to do commercials because I had no connection to the industry, and then I was only allowed to do TV.

“Only recently was I able to start getting into the film world, and so the idea of jumping onto another show, when I had done so much TV already, was something I [didn’t necessary] want. My goal has always been film, so I was trying to focus on that.”

She continued, “But then this was a character that was so legendary and so badass — it’s also the most well-known role I’ve ever taken, and [it was a chance to give] Latin representation to a character who has never really been shown in that light. And actually, when I was younger, I did this show where I referred to myself as ‘the Wednesday of the family’ because there were seven kids and I was in the middle.

“I remember telling my mom at the time, ‘Oh my God, I’d love to play Wednesday Addams. But when would that opportunity ever come?’ And then it came.”