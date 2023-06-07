Michael J. Fox’s family was by his side on a very big night.

On Tuesday, the “Back to the Future” star was in New York to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards.

By his side, posing together on the red carpet, were his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their twin daughters, Schuyler and Aquinnah.

In a statement announcing the award last month, the Museum of the Moving Image co-chairmen Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker said, “We are honored to present the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Michael J. Fox, a great artist and inspiring human being, at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event.”

They added, “His many contributions in film and television for over four decades have been memorable and meaningful and exemplary for so many who come through our Museum’s doors.”

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, has talked about the importance of having his family’s support through his condition.

“My family pulled me out,” he said last month in an interview with Variety.

In that interview, he also talked about how he has coped with the disease over time.

“I’m still happy to join the day and be a part of things,” Fox said. “I just enjoy the little math problems of existence. I love waking up and figuring that stuff out and at the same time being with my family. My problem is I fall down. I trip over things and fall down and break things. And that’s part of having this. But I hope that, and I feel that, I won’t break as many bones tomorrow.”