Prince Harry got emotional as he headed to London’s High Court for his second day of giving evidence in his phone hacking case trial on Wednesday.

During his court appearance amid his ongoing lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Harry explained how he once found a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s car, the BBC reported.

Harry and Davy — who dated on and off between 2004 and 2010 — had been rumoured to be going on a “make or break” vacation at the time, and Harry claimed the device had been placed by private investigator, Mike Behr.

He said his friend, Mark Dyer, also had a tracking device on his car.

During his final day of giving evidence, Harry was questioned by his own lawyer, David Sherborne. As he finished up, he appeared to get emotional.

As Sherborne asked how he felt, Harry replied after a pause: “It’s a lot.”

The case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror is the first of the prince’s several lawsuits against the media to go to trial, and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him while competing for scoops on the royal family.

Earlier in the day, the Mirror Group’s lawyer Andrew Green asked the Duke of Sussex what led him to take legal action against the newspaper publisher.

Harry explained how he first thought about it during a France vacation in 2018, when he met his now-lawyer, Sherborne.

“It was a discussion to somehow find a way to find a different course of action to stop the hate coming towards me and my wife,” he said, according to the BBC.