WWE fans are mourning a legend.

On Wednesday, the family of former pro wrestler Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known worldwide as The Iron Sheik, shared the sad news that he has passed away at age 81.

“With his larger than life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe,” he family said in a statement on his Twitter account. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps.”

“Beyond the glitz and glamour of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of immense passion and dedication,” the statement continued. “He embodied resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognized figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering dedication.”

Vaziri was a legendarily hated heel in the wrestling ring, facing off against big names like Hulk Hogan, Sgt. Slaughter and Bob Backlund.

He joined WWE in 1979, going on to become a World Heavyweight Champion, and famously going up against Hogan in a 1984 match at Madison Square Garden. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In recent years, the Sheik earned himself a big following on Twitter, where he shared his unfiltered opinions on a variety of subjects.