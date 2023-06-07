AI isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

Charlie Brooker, the mind behind the critically acclaimed dystopic series “Black Mirror”, tried his hand at AI script-writing only to find out it wasn’t in his best interest.

In a twist straight out of a “Black Mirror” episode, Brooker recently took a bold step by involving the controversial AI program ChatGPT in crafting an episode for the show. Sadly, this experimentation didn’t lead to a happy ending.

While speaking with Empire, the Emmy-winning writer retold his experiences: “I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit. The first thing I did was type ‘generate ‘Black Mirror‘ episode’, and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is s–t.”

Brooke, 52, expressed disappointment with the outcome, stating that the chatbot simply “sort of mushed together” existing episode synopses.

“Then if you dig a bit more deeply, you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here,'” he elaborated of his experience with the popular AI software.

Although his time with ChatGPT was disappointing, the AI program surprisingly taught him one solid lesson in script writing.

With its regurgitated and recycled responses, Brooker learned that too many “Black Mirror” episodes end with a character realizing they were trapped in a computer the entire time.

“So I thought, ‘I’m just going to chuck out any sense of what I think a ‘Black Mirror‘ episode is,'” he added. “There’s no point in having an anthology show if you can’t break your own rules.”

After a four-year hiatus, the sixth season of “Black Mirror” will return to Netflix on June 15.