Elle Fanning opened up about the time she failed to get a part at age just 16 because she was “unf**kable.”

Fanning chatted to The Hollywood Reporter alongside numerous other actresses as part of the publication’s annual Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable.

She admitted while talking about growing up in the public eye, “I’ve never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy.

“I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this — that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me. I was 16 years old, and a person said, ‘Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf**kable.'”

Fanning went on, “It’s so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!'”

The “Maleficent” star, now 25, said of how she digested the incident at the time, “I was always immensely confident, but of course you’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird.

“I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’ I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.”