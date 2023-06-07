“Glitter and Doom” stars Alex Diaz and Alan Cammish gush over what it was like to work with the Indigo Girls on the bright, queer and joyful film featuring many incredible musical numbers.

Diaz says the folk rock duo’s music especially enticed him to the film, which “follows a musician and a carefree kid as they fall in love at first sight,” as per IMDb.

“It looked like a lot of fun,” the Filipino-Canadian actor told ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon. “I just thought what a crazy opportunity this would be.”

Cammish added that having the Indigo Girls — comprised of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — in the musical film “was next level.”

READ MORE: The Indigo Girls Bring A Queer Perspective With Their New Song ‘Country Radio’

“I mean, I remember I was singing ‘Closer to Fine’ for the first time on set and suddenly at the back of the room, Amy Ray just one day is in [there],” the actor recalled. “And she’s like, ‘You’. And I think there’s a video — you see my soul leave my body.”

Given the film’s music-focus, Diaz and Cammish revealed their favourite musical numbers from the project.

“The nightclub scene, for sure,” Diaz shared. “That one completely blew me out of the water. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was stunning.”

“Who doesn’t love, like, a big club dance scene?” Cammish chimed in, agreeing that the scene was “amazing.”

READ MORE: MANILA GREY On Embracing Filipino Pride And Empowering Youth Through Music: ‘Canada’s Built On Immigrants’

“And, ‘World Falls’. I would have to give a shout out to as well,” he added. “I hated recording all songs, and then we got there, I was like, ‘Oh, actually this is amazing. It’s my favourite.'”

“We were shooting right at sunset and we only had like a certain amount of time to get everything,” Diaz recounted. “Everything came together so beautifully. It was such a beautiful memory to take home.”

“Glitter and Doom” just closed Inside Out — the annual film festival in Toronto that celebrates the “best queer film from Canada and around the world,” as per the not-for-profit’s website.