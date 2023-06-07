Serena Williams is basking in her pregnancy glow.

The 41-year-old tennis superstar, who recently revealed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala last month, dazzled her 16.6 million Instagram followers with two Insta-snaps alongside her five-year-old daughter Olympia.

The iconic sporting legend exuded effortless style in a casually vibrant red sundress as she joined Olympia in the adorable mother-daughter moment surrounded by pine tree branches.

The first shot showcased the retired athlete cradling her blossoming baby bump while rocking black Louis Vuitton sunglasses as she and Olympia embraced the outdoors.

The tennis legend, married to investor Alexis Ohanian, captioned the upload with a lyric from Green Day’s 1997 hit “Good Riddance”: “So take the photographs and still frames in your mind.” A hat donning the name of the chart-topping could also be seen in the snaps. She even tagged the multi-platinum-selling band in the photos.

The heart-melting photos come after Williams shared an equally adorable YouTube video last week telling Olympia that she would soon have a younger sibling.