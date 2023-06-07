“Wednesday” will be leaning harder into horror next season.

In Variety‘s new “Actors on Actors” interview featuring Jenna Ortega and Elle Fanning, Ortega teases what’s in store for fans of the Netflix hit when it comes back for season 2.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Recalls ‘Weird’ ‘Wednesday’ Fan Moment With Flight Attendant On A Plane

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more,” the actress says. “We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great.”

She adds, “We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before. Was there anything you have to do to make sure things are accurate?

Ortega is also taking on a producer role for the upcoming season of the “Addams Family” spin-off.

“This is my first time. It was a natural progression,” she says of producing. “With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong. So I tried to have as many conversations as possible with the writers. We’d decide what works and what doesn’t. In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier.”

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega’s Mom Seemingly Roasts The ‘Wednesday’ Actress For Smoking, Shares Its Hazards On Social Media

The 20-year-old adds, “‘Wednesday’ forced me out of my shell. Being a young woman in the industry, sometimes people don’t take you as seriously. I’ve had insane conversations with people where I stay in my place because I’m just an actor. You become a puppet. But the most beautiful experiences that I’ve had on a job have always been the ones where everyone’s voice is heard. Everyone pitches in.”