Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy has been slammed for sharing a homophobic meme during Pride Month.

Jeremy — who has four children with three women — tweeted a rainbow flag, alongside the caption: “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence” in the since-deleted post.

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, posts offensive LGBTQ message: “Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” pic.twitter.com/IexgcEKVLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2023

The post came two days after Jeremy tweeted, “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable! — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 5, 2023

Jeremy then posted after noticing the backlash: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023

Justin is yet to comment on his dad’s post.

Jeremy welcomed the singer with Pattie Mallette when they were just 18 years old. They split shortly after.

See some of the reaction to the offensive post below.

what do u know about family? u literally abandoned ur own son then popped in once he became famous so u can use him for money. ur a deadbeat “father” bffr & do everyone a favor and deactivate and keep the lgbtq+ community out ur mouth pic.twitter.com/UFfcxoh5Xe — ari ⁶𓅓 (@unstabIejb) June 7, 2023

acknowledging the nuclear family and it took you 3 tries to have one pic.twitter.com/gQnjHxbHLG — deina³³³ is CLOSED (@hiphopdrvms) June 7, 2023

No one’s thanking flop nepo daddies bye pic.twitter.com/YEKsSOgoyC — Ney (@neyyyhaaa) June 7, 2023