Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy has been slammed for sharing a homophobic meme during Pride Month.

Jeremy — who has four children with three women — tweeted a rainbow flag, alongside the caption: “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence” in the since-deleted post.

The post came two days after Jeremy tweeted, “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Jeremy then posted after noticing the backlash: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

Justin is yet to comment on his dad’s post.

Jeremy welcomed the singer with Pattie Mallette when they were just 18 years old. They split shortly after.

See some of the reaction to the offensive post below.