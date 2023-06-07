An official premiere date for the series “Ahsoka” has been announced, giving fans of the “Star Wars” universe another reason to celebrate.

Having previously appeared as the rebel Jedi in “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett”, Rosario Dawson now takes center stage as the iconic character Ahsoka.

‘Ahsoka’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

As she takes on the pivotal role, she warns those around her of an imminent dark threat that her extraordinary senses have detected, hinting at an upcoming storm of chaos and destruction.

A new trailer for the series was also released, offering a teaser into the ever-growing “Star Wars” universe.

‘Ahsoka’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The trailer showcases Ahsoka Tano’s voice, hinting at Thrawn’s return, a mysterious figure poised to reclaim his place as heir to the empire.

Ahsoka Tano thus embarks on a mission to locate the lost rebel, Ezra Bridger, who vanished in the depths of space after a fierce battle.

‘Ahsoka’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

But Ahsoka won’t face the perils alone; by her side is the steadfast Sabine. And fans will be thrilled to know that the iconic Darth Vader, portrayed by Hayden Christensen, will appear in the series.

The intergalactic fantasy extravaganza is set to grace small screens on August 23 on Disney+.