It doesn’t sound like Tom Sandoval will be winning fans back over any time soon.

On Wednesday night, part 3 of the epic “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is airing, and host Andy Cohen teased one big moment on his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ Of Affair With Tom Sandoval In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

“There is something Tom Sandoval says tonight on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion that is going to upset every woman in America,” Cohen said.

Co-host John Hill said, “Well he said something upset me last time!”

“No,” Cohen responded. “It’s going to cut… It was an aside that he said, and when he said it… Everyone in the room was like…”

READ MORE: Howie Mandel DMs Andy Cohen After ‘Feud’ Over Tom Sandoval Interview: ‘You’re Making Amazing TV’

“Did everyone hear it?” Hill asked.

“Oh yes,” Cohen said, adding, “It’s gonna cut to the core for a lot of women. It’s gonna cut to the core.

The host wasn’t spilling any more real details, but teased: “The category is: things straight guys should never say about women.”

Sandoval has been at the heart of a scandal on the show after it was discovered earlier this year that he had been having a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.