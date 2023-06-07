Nearly 30 years after his shooting death at age 25, rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was honoured with his own posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, held on Wednesday, the late rapper’s family and friends were on hand to pay tribute to his enduring legacy.

Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the award during the ceremony, which was emceed by radio personality Big Boy.

“He defied the distinction between art and activism,” Big Boy said at the start of the ceremony, as reported by USA Today. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with over 75,000 records sold worldwide.”

The rapper’s sister fought back tears as she spoke from the podium.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” she said.

“Today we’re not just honouring a star in the ground, but we’re honouring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac,” she added.

Other guest speakers at the ceremony included Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, director and executive producer for the recent FX docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur”.

“How fitting in the year of hip hop’s 50th anniversary that the art form’s most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hughes said in his speech. “Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion — a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today.”

Hughes added: “Indeed the entire world feels Tupac’s message. Not so bad for a little Black boy from Harlem, right?”