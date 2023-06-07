Rod Stewart is looking to part ways with his extravagant Beverly Hills home.

As the Daily Mail reports, the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer is asking a whopping $70 million for the estate, for which he made $12 million when he purchased the place back in 1991.

Situated within Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community, the massive 28,500-square-foot mansion boasts nine bedrooms and such features as patterned marble floors, crystal chandeliers, solid wood panelling and intricate mouldings throughout.

READ MORE: Suzanne Somers’ Luxurious Desert Compound On The Market For $12.9M

Other amenities include a three-story guesthouse — offering an additional 4,500 square feet of living space — and two gyms, a swimming pool, bar, library and formal dining room with the capacity to seat 20.

Arguably the home’s most unique feature, however, is the custom-made soccer pitch, where Stewart has been known to practice and even host games.