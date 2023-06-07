With the final season of Netflix’s hit series “Never Have I Ever” just around the corner, the cast sat down for a conversation with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, where they opened up about what they each took from the set for keepsakes.

“Did you guys take anything from the set?” asked Chanté as Ramona Young, 25, and Lee Rodriguez, 23, immediately answered, “Yes.”

Despite not wanting to “incriminate” herself, Young jokingly exposed her co-star Rodriguez for taking a first-place science trophy from the school’s set.

Young, who plays one of Devi’s best friends Eleanor Wong, admitted to her own cheeky theft: “I took a cute backpack, and then I took, like, a like an animal figurine. And ever since that happened, I now collect animal figurines. So fun.”

Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s mom Nalini Vishwakumar on the series, quipped that they all committed “grand larceny.”

Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi’s cousin Kamala Nandiawada, said: “Everyone always makes fun of what I took, but I’m very proud of it.”

She then admitted to taking a lamp from the Vishwakumar house, which she initially saw at American retailer World Market, exclaiming that it was in her living room now. She described the lamp as having a lotus flower, her favourite flower.

Moorjani, 34, elaborated that somebody “helped” her take it to her car. “I won’t say who, but somebody helped me,” teased the actress.

Created by the minds of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the beloved coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever” will mark its final season debut on June 8 on Netflix.