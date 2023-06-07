Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, stars of Slice’s “Summer House” and “Winter House”, dropped by the Corus Upfronts in Toronto on Wednesday, where they spoke with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

During that conversation, Hoffman asked the pair to weigh in on the “Vanderpump Rules” Scandoval, given that they’d appeared alongside Tom Sandoval, a.k.a. the man in the middle of the cheating scandal, on “Winter House”.

While neither DeSorbo nor Conover has spoken with Sandoval since the scandal broke, they did not hold back in sharing their opinion about Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Manix with Raquel Leviss.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Says Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return Is ‘In Question’ Following Scandoval

“Look, here’s the thing, Ariana is better woman than I,” DeSorbo said. “I would be arrested, you know, immediately upon arrival. But it would be nuts.”

“We’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff, you know, and we’ve done it for a long time,” said Conover of their experience on reality television, but admitted he had not been prepared for Scandoval.

“I was like, Oh my god… Like, you just didn’t see it coming no matter what you created. So, yeah, it’s been it’s been wild,” he added.

Meanwhile, Conover also speculated on the heavily hyped reveal that will be made on the third part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special, airing on Wednesday, June 7 on Slice.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Teases Tom Sandoval Comment In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion ‘That Is Going To Upset Every Woman In America’

“And, you know, even I want to know what this big secret is,” he said. “I’ve got some theories of my own, but… If I was to guess, it’s going to be that, you know, maybe she ended her relationship with James for Tom. Maybe it was like…”

“I love when you’re on conspiracy TikTok. It’s my favourite,” DeSorbo interjected.

Hoffman also asked the couple whether, if they ever moved to Charleson, South Carolina, they’d consider joining the cast of “Southern Charm”.

“I would have no problem being in the cast of ‘Southern Charm’,” DeSorbo replied. “I think this year I forged so many of my own relationships with the girls and I genuinely feel like going down to Charleston now. I have my own group of girlfriends that I could call and get our nails done, go to lunch that aren’t just Craig’s friends. I think that they would consider me a separate friend.”

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Gets Slammed During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion, Reveals When Affair Started

“And it’s really nice that we were able to film like ‘Winter House’ as equals together at first, and I don’t know if it would be an issue or not, but we really enjoy having each other show up, you know, on each other’s shows,” added Conover.

The seventh season of “Summer House” is available to stream on STACKTV.