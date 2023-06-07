“The Kardashians” may have an even longer TV lifetime left.

In a playful revelation, showrunner and executive producer Danielle King dropped a humorous bombshell at a recent Hulu FYC event, teasing that their hit reality show will continue rolling until the marriage of none other than North West, Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, according to Deadline.

While fans are already indulging in the current season, King and fellow executive producer Ben Winston dished that season 4 of the hit reality series is already in full swing and progressing seamlessly.

The duo further shared their gratitude for the show’s future, expressing their delight that Disney has picked them up for not just one but two more seasons – season 5 and season 6.

“It’s actually a really hard show to say how it’s going to evolve. Because where we’ve got to be really smart is we’ve got to change as they change,” said Winston of his predictions of the show’s future.

“The Kardashians” found a new home on Hulu in April 2022 after the Kardashian clan enjoyed a remarkable 20-season run on E! with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

As Season 3 unfolds, the reactions within the Kardashian family are already stirring.

Khloé Kardashian, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, couldn’t help but share her amusement. Playfully addressing her sister and fellow EP, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who finds herself in a conflict with Kim this season, Khloé jokingly quipped: “This is when you and Kim… Oh my god, I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months.”

“I removed myself from the chat,” Kourtney quipped in response.

“The Kardashians” airs on Disney+ in Canada.