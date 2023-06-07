After making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Johnny Depp’s comeback film “Jeanne du Barry” has been scooped up by Vertical, which acquired North American distribution rights to the period drama.

“Jeanne du Barry” stars French actress Maïwenn (who also directed and co-wrote the screenplay) as the titular Jeanne du Barry, with Depp playing King Louis XV.

“‘Jeanne du Barry’ follows Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, using her charms to escape her impoverished life,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Her lover, the Comte du Barry (Melvil Poupaud), wishes to present her to King Louis XV (Depp) and orchestrates a meeting through the influential Duke of Richelieu (Pierre Richard). The encounter goes far beyond his expectations for it was love at first sight for the King and Jeanne. Through this ravishing courtesan, the king rediscovers his appetite for life and feels he can no longer live without her. Making Jeanne his last official mistress, scandal erupts as no one at Court will accept a girl from the streets into their rarified world.”

“‘Jeanne du Barry’ was by far the most talked about film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and we are thrilled to have come out on top of the competitive bidding war for the domestic rights to Maïwenn’s [visually] stunning piece of cinematic art showcasing Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen,” said Vertical partner of the film, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere. “With Johnny’s huge appeal, we feel moviegoers that may not typically seek out foreign films just might turn out for this one.”

The release date for “Jeanne du Barry” has yet to be announced.