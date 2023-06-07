Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek is opening up about the downside of growing older.

On Tuesday, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star took to Instagram to share a candid, makeup-free selfie.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek, 56, wrote in the caption, also adding the Spanish translation.

Many of Hayek’s 24.4 million Instagram followers found her post to be very relatable, including a few celebs.

“Beautiful!” wrote supermodel Cindy Crawford in a comment, while actress-director Olivia Wilde responded with flame emojis surrounding a heart emoji.

Hayek shared her thoughts about aging in a recent interview with Glamour.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” said Hayek, admitting that “everything” she had originally thought about aging is unlike what she expected.

“I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength,” she explained. “I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”