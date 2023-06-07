Jay Johnston, a comedian and actor who’s appeared in such TV series as “Arrested Development”, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Mr. Show” and “Bob’s Burgers”, and the movie “Anchorman”, has been arrested and hit with federal charges for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As NBC News reports, court docuuments indicate the U.S. Department of Justice has charged Johnston with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, in addition to several misdemeanour charges.

Back in December 2021, the Daily Beast reported that Johnston had been “banned” from “Bob’s Burgers” — on which he had previously provided the voice of Jimmy Pesto Sr. — after producers discovered he’d participated in the attempted insurrection.

READ MORE: Actor Luke Coffee Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers With Crutch During Capitol Riots

According to NBC News, Johnston was one of hundreds of of participants in the Capitol riots to be identified by online sleuths, but had not been immediately arrested.

Court documents state that Johnston entered the upper west tunnel, an area where some of the most violent attacks on Capitol Police took place. Johnston was identified as having “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces,” in addition to using a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield to attack officers.