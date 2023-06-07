Ahead of Wednesday night’s third and final part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special, Bravo is sharing a sneak peek by posting the first seven minutes on YouTube.

“I’m holding up. I’m super embarrassed and not proud of myself,” Raquel Leviss tells reunion ringmaster Andy Cohen, prompting her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, to stifle a laugh.

“I know I owe a lot of people in this room an apology,” she adds.

Later in the clip, Leviss continues in that vein, addressing Madix to declare, “I have been super, super selfish.”

“Selfish does not f**king cover it, b***h!” Ariana fires back. “Diabolical, demented, disgusting, sub-human. Let’s start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f**king actions, ‘cause selfish does not f**king cover it.”

Leviss replies, “I feel that my actions are human. It’s exactly that.” Before she could continue, however, Madix is joined by Lala Kent, Katie Moloney and Kennedy who, as a chorus, pretty much tell her to put a sock in it, leading to Kennedy and Kent getting into a shouting match with Sandoval, telling him to “shut up.”

“To watch the both of them act the way you were acting and saying the things you were saying while f**king each other was so demonic,” Kent says, leading Sandoval to clarify that that he and Leviss “were not f**king.”

“Oh, were you making love?” Kent sarcastically responds.

Sandoval agrees, insisting it only happened one time.

“It doesn’t matter!” Kent yells back. “You crossed the f**king line.”

After Cohen gains control of the conversation, Leviss tells him, “At that point, we slept together once. And [Sandoval] was very transparent with me in what was happening in their relationship.”

Asked if she encouraged Sandoval to break up with Madix, Leviss replies, “I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy. Because, as a friend first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy. I genuinely was coming from a place of, do you want to be in this relationship?”

Madix then chimees in. “The answer was yes, and you had already f**ked him at that point, so shut the f**k up!” she yells.

“F**k yourself with a f**king cheese grater,” she continues. “F**k you! You f**king suck! You’re disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst f**king s**t that could ever happen to a person on you.”

Sandoval, apparently attempting to defuse the situation, interjects, “We don’t live our lives by logic,” but before he can continue he’s greeted by the derisive laughter of Madix and Kennedy.

The third part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special airs Wednesday, June 7 on Slice.