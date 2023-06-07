Paris Hilton is making her return to the music stage, with her debut show taking place Wednesday, June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the event, Hilton took to Instagram to share some photos of herself rehearsing onstage.

In the pics, husband Carter Reum is seen sitting in the theatre, holding their infant son Phoenix on his lap.

Phoenix, of course, is wearing a set of bejeweled sound-muffling headphones to protect his little ears.

Hilton announced her show on social media.

Hilton has been shifting her focus to music in recent months, which has included the release of a new remix of her 2006 club hit “Stars Are Blind”, featuring new vocals from Kim Petras.

She’ll next be performing at the Dreamland Pride Festival in New York City’s Central Park on June 25.

“I am beyond honoured for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride,” Hilton said in a statement to People. “I’m so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves, in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice.”

In the upcoming months, Hilton will also be performing in Canada, with a headlining spot at the Rifflandia Festival, set to take place in Victoria, BC, in September.