Lala Kent definitely hasn’t been holding back in terms of voicing her opinion on that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

After the third and final season 10 reunion show aired on Wednesday, Kent appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”.

As she was questioned on the comment that stuck with her the most from the reunion, Kent admitted it was Tom Sandoval’s T-shirt remark.

“[It] made me feel sick to my stomach,” she told host Andy Cohen.

“It was so bad,” she added, according to Page Six. “There’s nothing hotter than a chick in just a T-shirt and no pants.”

Kent was referring to the comment made by Sandoval that has no doubt upset most women out there.

As the cheating reality TV star was asked if he had “slept with anyone else” since his affair with Raquel Leviss began, his former girlfriend Ariana Madix said they were still having sex despite him also continuing to hook up with Leviss.

Sandoval fired back, “Yeah, [Madix] kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.”

Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines since March after their months-long affair was revealed. He’d been dating Madix for nine years at the time, when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

During the reunion, it was revealed that the affair had actually started before Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding in August.