Percy Hynes White is responding to the allegations against him.

In a post on his Instagram Story this week, the “Wednesday” actor issued a statement denying sexual assault allegations that have been circulating online since January.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,” White wrote in his post.

Percy Hynes White/Instagram

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message,” the 21-year-old’s statement continued.

“The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims,” he said.

Finally, Hynes added, “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

The statement comes months after a Twitter user alleged that White had assaulted her at a part he hosted in Toronto, along with allegations that he had assaulted multiple other women.

“He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends,” the user wrote in a now-deleted tweet, originally posted on Jan. 18.

Following that initial accusation, a number of similar allegations began appearing online, prompting some “Wednesday” fans to push for White’s removal from the show.