Canadian actors are lifting each other up.

On Thursday, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared a post on Instagram celebrating the premiere of the show’s final season, and actor Simu Liu shared his support.

“In the show, Devi has ultimately gone on a rollercoaster ride of self love that I think ends in a sincere place of gratitude. I can proudly say that over the past four years I have also done the same. So thank you to my family by blood and by choice,” Ramakrishnan wrote in her post, along with photos taken with her family and the show’s co-creators Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling.

In her post, 21-year-old actress, born and raised in Mississauga, also thanked the show’s fans for tuning in throughout the years.

“Thanks for watching Devi grow up, and for watching me grow up. This may be the end of Devi, but it isn’t the end of any of our stories. We are only just beginning,” she wrote. “It’s time to kick back and enjoy the show because it’s going to be a wild ride. I love you all so much❤️.”

The post got plenty of love from fans, including Liu, who took to the comments to praise Ramakrishnan for her work on the show.

“So proud of you Maitreyi. I feel like I got to watch an incredible journey where you came into your own and then made Hollywood your own,” the “Shang-Chi” star wrote. “Never have I ever seen someone crush so hard. Excited to see what’s next for you my dude.”

Earlier this week, Ramakrishnan shared another post looking forward to the end of “Never Have I Ever.”

In the photo, the actress is wearing an elegant golden gown while holding a cake that reads, “Devi’s done. Maitreyi’s just getting started.”

“Never Have I Ever” season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.