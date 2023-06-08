Every new parent deserves a little time away from the kids.

Robert De Niro, 79, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, who recently welcomed their first child and De Niro’s seventh child, arrived at the “Kiss the Future” premiere on Wednesday night, the first night of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film, a documentary produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, centres around an American aid worker residing in Sarajevo who attempts to acquire the help of the band U2 to bring global attention to the devastating four-year-long siege.

De Niro, 79, who founded the festival with Jane Rosenthal in 2002, clasped his hands with Chen, 45, as they strolled the red carpet.

Actor Robert De Niro, left, and Tiffany Chen attend the Tribeca Festival opening night premiere of “Kiss the Future” at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) — Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Chen exuded effortless chic, donning a simple black dress accentuated by an oversized beige cardigan that exuded cozy elegance. Nude pumps elevated her ensemble, while a pair of sunglasses and a pink Chanel handbag added a touch of glamour. On the other hand, De Niro opted for a casual yet refined look, sporting a dark gray polo shirt that exuded a laid-back charm.

The lovebird’s daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, was welcomed on April 6, 2023, and exclusively revealed first to ET Canada on May 8.

De Niro boasts a rich family tree, beginning from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, the Oscar winner welcomed daughter Drena, now 51, and son Raphael, now 46. Years later, De Niro expanded his brood when he again embraced fatherhood, this time with former girlfriend Toukie Smith, with twin sons Julian and Aaron, now 27. The family line continued growing as De Niro and his ex-wife Grace Hightower shared the joy of parenting, raising son Elliot, now 24, and daughter Helen, now 11.