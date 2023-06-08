Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson ignited a new spark in the star’s approach to love.

Kardashian, 42, delved into the lessons learned from her whirlwind nine-month romance with the “SNL” alum during Thursday’s “The Kardashians” episode.

“You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from the last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly,” the SKIMS founder admitted in a confessional. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Prefers Sex With The Lights Off Despite Having Confidence In Public

Kardashian and Davidson, 29, began dating in the fall of 2021 after Kardashian’s hosting debut on “SNL”. Their blossoming romance unfolded against Kardashian’s recent divorce from embattled rap star Kanye West following their six-year marriage.

Thursday’s episode also saw Kardashian sharing exciting news about seeing someone new. Over dinner with Scott Disick, she revealed that her friends had set her up with a mysterious person nicknamed “Drop Dead Fred.”

Kim enthusiastically told Scott, “he so meets the standards,” regarding her new beau.

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ EP Says Show Will Run Until North West’s Marriage, Reveals It Has Been Picked Up For Two More Seasons

The episode continued to capture Kardashian’s joy as she exchanged text messages with “Fred”, prompting producers to jokingly remark, “That’s a lot of smiling, young lady,” and ask, “Is that Fred?”

Kim confirmed it was, leading to a humorous comment from the producer: “Two years, my ass.”

Despite the banter, Kim remained steadfast, expressing her intention not to rush into a new relationship, stating: “No, I’m going to be.”

Tune in to brand-new episodes of “The Kardashians”, premiering every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT exclusively on Disney+ in Canada.