Chelsea Handler revealed the moment she knew it was time to end her relationship with Ted Harbert… and it involved another woman.

Handler opened up about having a threesome with their unnamed female masseuse, before the women carried on hooking up without Harbert knowing.

Handler dated former NBC Broadcasting chairman Harbert from 2006-2010. He was president of E! Entertainment when the comedian’s late-night show premiered.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Handler admitted: “I’ve slept with a woman but I haven’t dated a woman, no. It was like a threesome. It was fun. I would [do that again], for sure.”

READ MORE: Jo Koy Says He And Chelsea Handler Had A ‘Beautiful’ Breakup; Provides Update On His Love Life

She went on: “I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating. That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy.

“I don’t think I ever revealed that [to Ted], but I mean, hopefully, he’s listening now. His name is Ted Harbert. He’s in Portugal though. He might not have access to this… he and his wife are building a house in Portugal.”

Chelsea Handler and Ted Harbert. — Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Chelsea Handler Reacts To Tucker Carlson & More Right-Wing Pundits Decrying Her ‘Childless Woman’ Comedy Video

Handler insisted she’d “absolutely” be up for another threesome, but only if it was with another woman.

She said: “It’s fun… I don’t wanna get double teamed by a guy but I like another girl in the situation, she can do all the stuff that I’m too lazy to do…

“If a guy wants to have penetration with another guy, I would question that.”

Handler previously blamed Harbert wanting to constantly talk business as the main reason they split.

She told Marie Claire magazine back in 2012: “I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, ‘Do you want to watch your show?’ and I’d be like, ‘No, I just came from my show. That’s the last thing I’d want to do.’

“That was the reason it didn’t work out, ultimately. I think.”