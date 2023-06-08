Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bill Hayes celebrated his 98th birthday in his second home.

The actor — who has starred on “Days of Our Lives” for a whopping 2139 episodes from 1970 to now — was treated to a personalized cake from his co-stars on set.

Bill and his wife Susan Hayes’ Instagram account posted an adorable clip, as well as his special cake that had a throwback picture and his age on it.

The caption read, “Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious! 🎂❤️”

READ MORE: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Victoria Grace Withdraws Emmy Nomination After Accidental Rule Violation: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Bill and Susan Hayes — who tied the knot in 1974 — star as on-screen couple Doug and Julie Williams.

Bill received many birthday wishes on social media, with Mary Beth Evans — who plays Kayla Brady — writing, “Love you!!!! Happy happy birthday!!!”

READ MORE: How Jennifer Aniston’s Late Father John Was Honoured During His Final ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Episode

Nadia Bjorlin, who plays Chloe Lane, wrote, “Happy Birthday Bill! You’re a legend and I just adore you and Susan! 🙌🎂🥂.”