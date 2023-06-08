Carly Pearce and Riley King are going their separate ways after two years of dating.

After her appearance on Wednesday’s Women in Country panel at Billboard Country Live, Pearce, 33, told People: “For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they’re gonna go the distance, and we weren’t.”

We just simply were not right for each other, and that’s the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life.”

Breaking the news of their split, The New York Post‘s Page Six was the first to report on their situation.

The real estate agent, 29, confirmed the separation from the Grammy winner, stating: “Carly and I have parted ways, and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life.”

The outlet also claimed that their relationship crumbled under the weight of “trust issues.” However, Pearce, who is gearing up to perform at CMA Fest this week, dismissed these speculations.

While speaking with People, she set the record straight: “That is absolutely not why we broke up.”

While the reasons for their split remain private, Pearce and her former flame have been linked since early 2021. In May of that year, the country singer revealed to People the then-rumoured romance: “All I will say is I’m happy.”

Pearce had previously been married to Michael Ray, but their union lasted only eight months before she filed for divorce in June 2020.