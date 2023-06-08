Get ready to unleash your inner rockstar.

Nickelback has responded to overwhelming demand by announcing 16 additional dates for their highly anticipated 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour.

In support of their 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’,” this massive run produced by Live Nation will now encompass 53 cities across North America. Fans can look forward to experiencing the energy of Nickelback live, with new cities including Camden, NJ, Virginia Beach, VA, Charlotte, NC, Tulsa, OK, Austin, TX, Cincinnati, OH, Kansas City, MO, and many more.

To give fans a taste of what’s in store, the band has released behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage as they gear up to kick off their tour in Quebec City.

The sale of tickets will begin with a series of presales starting on Friday, June 9, followed by the general on-sale on Tuesday, June 13, at livenation.com.

Additionally, for fans looking to elevate their concert experience, Nickelback will offer various VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, access to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, exclusive Nickelback merchandise, early entry, and more. Visit vipnation.com for further details.

Nickelback’s latest album, “Get Rollin’,” released on November 18, 2022, greatly impacted the charts, debuting at #2 across multiple categories, including Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music, and Digital Album charts. The album’s success continued internationally, landing in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria, while achieving a career-first by debuting at #1 in Switzerland.

“Get Rollin'” solidified Nickelback’s status as one of rock’s biggest-ever bands, earning them recognition at the 2023 JUNO Awards, where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Check out the list of all of the concert dates below.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*+

Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*+

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*+

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*+

Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*+

Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*+

Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*+

Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*+

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*+

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*+

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*+

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*+

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*+

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*+

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*+

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion*+

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion*+

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater*+

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*+

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*+

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*+

Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival ^

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater*+

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*+

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*+

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*+

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*+

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*+

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+

Tue Aug 29 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Aug 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 14 — Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 16 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*~ – NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 17 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 21 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 25 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 03 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 05 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME*+ – NEW SHOW