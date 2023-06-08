Click to share this via email

The latest hauntingly enchanting trailer for Yorgos Lathimos’ “Poor Things” has been unveiled.

Released on Thursday by Searchlight Pictures, “Poor Things” follows Emma Stone as she breathes life into the character of Bella Baxter, a sort of female Frankenstein brought back to life by a brilliantly unconventional scientist played by Willem Dafoe.

Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’ — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Once reborn, Stone’s character embarks on an adventure determined to break free from the constraints of her era. However, full of uncoordinated movements and senseless punching, Stone’s character must still adapt to her second chance at life.

The new teaser showcases the whimsically surreal universe Lathimos created for the characters of “Poor Things” to exist.

‘Poor Things’ trailer — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

The latest glimpse of “Poor Things” reveals the romance between Baxter and the morally ambiguous lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, played by Mark Ruffalo. Joining Stone and Ruffalo is a talented ensemble cast, including Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.

Tony McNamara, the mind behind “The Favourite,” lends his writing prowess to the screenplay of “Poor Things,” based on Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name.

Willem Dafoe in ‘Poor Things’ — Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Lanthimos, known for his Oscar-nominated films like “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “The Lobster”, will join creative forces with Stone, who will produce the movie through her Fruit Tree banner.

The bizarrely beautiful world of “Poor Things” enters into theatres on September 8, 2023.