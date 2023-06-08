Bryan Cranston is planning to take a step back from acting in a few years.

While chatting to British GQ, the “Breaking Bad” star, 67, revealed he wants to retire, at least temporarily, in 2026 when he’ll be 70 years old.

According to the magazine, Cranston — who is one of their four GQ Heroes cover stars — “is planning to shut down his production company, sell his half of Dos Hombres, and abscond with [wife Robin] Dearden to a foreign country, probably France, for a minimum of six months.”

Cranston shared, “I want to change the paradigm once again.

“For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

The couple have plans to live in a small village and learn the local language, as well as learn how to cook and grow a garden.

“I want to have that experience,” Cranston explained. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts.

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Cranston said of his wife of 34 years: “My wife and I have been going to therapy together since before we were married.

“I look at it like the warning light going off on your dashboard. It’s telling you, ‘You might want to pay attention to this.’

“I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way. I don’t want to just be with her. I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word.”

Cranston added of therapy helping him recognize his own flaws and mistakes, “My wife is so sensitive and so beautiful and lovely, and she gets her little feelings hurt and she’s just quiet.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve wounded a bird. Oh man,’” adding that he’s learned to be “pretty free in saying, ‘I’m sorry.’”