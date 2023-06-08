Lindsay Lohan is overwhelmed in a good way.

The “Mean Girls” star in the latest issue of Allure, and in it she opens up about her pregnancy and how she shared the news with her husband, Bader Shammas.

First, though, Lohan went back to the beginning, recalling how she herself learned she was expecting her first baby.

It was in 2022, when she was in New York with her mother before returning home to Dubai, and she felt something was different with her.

“I think I might be pregnant,” she recalled telling her mom.

‌Once she was back in Dubai, Lohan took a pregnancy test that almost instantly showed a positive result.

She immediately walked over to the next room, where he husband was, to announce the happy news.

“It was so unexciting,” Lohan laughed.. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

‌Now, Lohan is just looking forward to giving birth and being a mother for the first time.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said, though she admits all the anticipation has had her crying a lot.

“Happy tears. That’s just who I am,” she clarified. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

Lohan added, “It’s overwhelming. In a good way.”