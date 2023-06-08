Emily Blunt believes Hollywood is still a tough place for women.

The “Oppenheimer” star is on the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in it she reveals that after a busy few years, she is taking the rest of the year off.

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Says Cooking This Dinner Led To John Krasinski Proposing

But Blunt acknowledges that she is in the fortunate position to take that time away, and that particularly for women, the industry isn’t always that kind.

“My toes curl when people tell me, ‘My daughter wants to be an actress.’ I want to say, don’t do it!” she says. “Because it’s a hard industry and it can be very disappointing. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.”

Emily Blunt – Photo: Tom Schirmacher for Harper’s Bazaar

READ MORE: Emily Blunt Reveals Brother-In-Law Stanley Tucci Secretly Enjoys His ‘Sex Symbol’ Status

Throughout her own career, Blunt has managed to get through those difficulties by staying away from social media and movie reviews.

“I’m blissfully unaware of what people think about me, negative or positive,” she says, adding, “I’ve probably just become more adept at doing the dance.”

But Blunt is also happy to see more public conversations about issues like pay equality, which have allowed women in the industry to use their voices.

“Ambition is healthy – it shouldn’t be seen as a negative thing,” the actress says. “It’s about knowing your worth and what you bring to a project, and never apologizing for doing well.”