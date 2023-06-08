It was a date night for Pierce Brosnan and his lady love Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Brosnan and his wife Keely stepped out for a romantic date night on Wednesday and the couple looked stunning. The two were in L.A. to attend the screening of “Dalíland”at the Culver Theater.

Brosnan looked dapper in a blue suit while Keely Shaye wore a blingy dress and a white blazer. The duo were all smiles and posed for the cameras.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Dalíland” at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan recently celebrated his 70th birthday and was also spotted in a restaurant in Malibu. Keely posted a sweet message for her husband on his special day, writing, “Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂 Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart.”

Pierce will be seen Netflix film “The Out-Laws”, out July 7.