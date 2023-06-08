It was a date night for Pierce Brosnan and his lady love Keely Shaye Brosnan.
READ MORE: Pierce Brosnan Unravels Mystery Of His Zen Existence: ‘I Don’t Get Angry’
Brosnan and his wife Keely stepped out for a romantic date night on Wednesday and the couple looked stunning. The two were in L.A. to attend the screening of “Dalíland”at the Culver Theater.
Brosnan looked dapper in a blue suit while Keely Shaye wore a blingy dress and a white blazer. The duo were all smiles and posed for the cameras.
Pierce Brosnan recently celebrated his 70th birthday and was also spotted in a restaurant in Malibu. Keely posted a sweet message for her husband on his special day, writing, “Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂 Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart.”
Pierce will be seen Netflix film “The Out-Laws”, out July 7.