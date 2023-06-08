Summer is officially on the horizon.

Prepare to be whisked away to Cousins Beach once again as the characters of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns for a brand-new season.

As the new season washes up on the shores, protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) finds herself caught in a whirlwind of emotions, with Conrad (Christopher Brinley) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) vying for her heart while dealing with the return of Susannah’s cancer.

As an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cherished house, Belly must rally her friends together to face the challenges ahead and make crucial decisions about her own heart’s desires.

The first look of the new season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” also gifted fans with a delightful surprise from Taylor Swift herself: a fresh, slowed-down rendition of the beloved track “August” from her Grammy-winning 2021 album, folklore.

Jenny Han, the acclaimed author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series, brings her literary magic to the small screen as she executive produces and co-show runs both “The Summer I Turned Pretty”.

With three new episodes premiering on Prime Video on Friday, July 14, fans can look forward to weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on Friday, August 18.