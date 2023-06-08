Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their bit to help after food and other items such as children’s toys were stolen from a foodbank run by a Welsh church over the weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales — who visited St Thomas Church in Swansea in September last year — made sure to reach out and offer to replace food that was stolen.

Reverend Steven Bunting told ITV News’ Rhys Williams: “We opened up on Monday to move our food into our church where we give the food away and all the bags have been taken.

“All the existing food supplies have gone and those other items as well — a bike and some children’s toys from our baby charity.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton And Prince William Are All Smiles As They Attend Jordan Royal Wedding

He added, “The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support.”

Bunting said when questioned if the royals would be making a donation, “Absolutely, yeah. They would like to replace the food that was taken, so they very much want to do that.”

WATCH: Prince & Princess of Wales offer to replace all the food stolen from a foodbank run from a Swansea church they visited last year.

William & Kate got in touch with Rev Steven Bunting at St Thomas Church today.

He told @RhysWilliamsTV what happened👇https://t.co/t8AWbKkKte https://t.co/UaGe5GLSuf pic.twitter.com/TnZmON007R — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 7, 2023

The St Thomas Church, Swansea posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday.

READ MORE: Prince William’s Earthshot Prize To Take Centre Stage In Singapore This Year

The post read, “Over the weekend we have been broken into and all of our foodbank food has been stolen.

“Other items including an orange bike that had been donated for a family, our youth group tuck shop supplies and baby items have also been taken.”

Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit St Thomas Church Swansea – 27 Sep 2022. Credit: Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The message continued, “We simply have no food to give out because every bag of food has been taken. We are here to support the most vulnerable in society and the most desperate.

“If you find yourself in a position where the only option is to steal food from a food bank then please get in touch well before that,” the church added. “We are a forgiving bunch and would love to support you out of that situation.”