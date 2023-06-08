The intergalactic worlds of “Star Wars” collided as Hayden Christensen and Diego Luna sit down for a conversation in Variety‘s Actors-on-Actors series.

The segment was the first time the actors have ever met, and they covered a wide range of topics, including Luna’s top-secret audition for 2016’s “Rogue One” and their shared love for the “Star Wars” saga.

READ MORE: ‘Ahsoka’: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date For Highly-Anticipated ‘Star Wars’ Series

Diego Luna and Hayden Christensen — Photo: Greg Swales for Variety

“It was the first time such secrecy happened around anything I was going to be part of,” explained Luna of his audition for “Rogue One”, where he played Cassian Andor in the 2016 prequel.

“I was asked by my agent to meet someone for something that couldn’t be said on the phone. I went into a meeting in a restaurant that was completely empty. There was a guy sitting in the corner with a computer open, and this was Gareth [Edwards], the director. I sat down with him, and it was just us for four hours.”

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Reveals Whether He’ll Ever Play Luke Skywalker AgainMark Hamill Reveals Whether He’ll Ever Play Luke Skywalker Again

Hayden Christensen and Diego Luna — Photo: Greg Swales for Variety

Luna gushed about the “weight and richness” of the “Star Wars” films, saying they “shaped me as a kid and as a teenager — and then as a young adult when yours came out,” referring to Christensen’s films in the early aughts, where he played Anakin Skywalker’s early years before transforming into Darth Vader.

“And now that I am part of this, I understand how much that story meant for me. It’s nice to have the opportunity to say it, because there are so many films that I love that I would never be in front of anyone that was part of them and say thank you. So thank you for that.”