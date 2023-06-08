Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in "Special Ops: Lioness"

The exciting first trailer for Paramount+’s new spy drama “Special Ops: Lioness” has been out and it features megastar Zoe Saldana prominently.

On Sunday, July 23, the series will make its debut on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan is the series’ executive producer.

READ MORE: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’: First Look At Nicole Kidman-Zoë Saldana Spy Series

The main character of “Special Ops: Lioness,” which is based on a real U.S. military operation, is Joe, whose personal life intersects with her professional one as the point of the CIA’s spear in the fight on terror. Saldana will share the screen with an A-list ensemble in “Special Ops: Lioness,” which is being produced by none other than Sheridan (Yellowstone), the reigning maestro of Western television drama.

L-R Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Special Ops: Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

One member of the series’ main cast is Nicole Kidman, who plays Kaitlyn Meade, the head of the Lioness Program. Meade, along with Donald Westfield, enlists Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a young Marine Raider, to work with Joe and go undercover to befriend a billionaire’s daughter who has ties to terrorist organisations in an effort to stop what the CIA fear will be the next 9/11.

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in “Special Ops: Lioness” — Photo credit: Ramona Rosales/Paramount+

Morgan Freeman, the Academy Award winner who plays US Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, joins Saldana, Kidman, Kelly, and De Oliveira in the cast. Performers who Sheridan has previously collaborated with are among the other series regulars.