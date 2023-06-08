Two years after their wedding, “Love Is Blind” stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have finally moved in together.

Reed posted some cute photos on social media in which the couple are seen posing and smiling in their new kitchen. “Honey I’m Home,” read the caption.

The middle finger emoji Reed used in her comment appeared to be a dig at admirers who questioned her and her husband’s marriage since they chose to live separately for their first few years of marriage.

Bolton also shared one of the same pictures and wrote: “WE did it OUR way.”

Bolton and Reed received immense love in the comment section. “You took this at your guys’ own pace and we respect you for that. Congratulations,” one fan commented, while another added, “So glad that you guys did it YOUR way!!”

The couple featured in season 3 of Netflix reality series “Love Is Blind.” They tied the knot in July 2021.