Ariana Madix deserves to cash in on the praise she’s been getting after dealing with her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

Sandoval and the pair’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Leviss have been hitting headlines since March after their months-long affair was revealed.

He’d been dating Madix for nine years at the time, when she found a NSFW video of her former friend Leviss on his phone.

During Wednesday night’s third and final episode of the season 10 reunion, it was revealed that the affair had actually started before Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding in August.

Speaking in a new cover story with Glamour, Madix spoke about her and Sandoval previously being a brand together. Since she’s now a brand of one, she’s agreed to do almost every sponsored offer that’s come her way, as well as making the most of numerous other opportunities.

She told the mag, “We have no generational wealth in our family.

“I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Madix spoke about it occasionally being hard seeing her previous boyfriend of nine years being slammed online. However, she does feel a sense of relief.

Madix shared, “I definitely feel this sense of freedom because I was the adviser… the sounding board.

“And he didn’t like that he wasn’t getting constant validation from his adviser. Now I feel like I don’t have to worry about anybody but myself.”